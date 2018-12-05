REPUBLIC, Wash. – The Red Cross has opened another shelter for flood evacuees Friday night.

The Ferry County Fairgrounds located at 12 Fairground road opened at 7:00 p.m.

Officials said people should bring prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys, should be brought, along with other items for family members who may have other needs.

In Ferry County the Kettle River is above flood stage. It is at around 23 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet. This is the highest it has ever been.

