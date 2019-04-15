FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — A missing man from Republic, Washington was found dead near the area of Old Swan Lake Road, according to the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a body found approximately 1.7 miles up from the road at about 1:30 p.m.

The body was identified as John Kidwell, who went missing from the Republic area on April 10, according to the sheriff’s office.

The coroner’s and sheriff’s offices are still investigating the circumstances that led to Kidwell’s death and are not providing further information.

“Thanks to those who assisted in looking for John, and we offer out most sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time,” Ferry County Sheriff Ray Maycumber wrote on Facebook.