Students at Inchelium Middle and High school walked out Thursday morning in support of their teachers.

The teacher’s union and classified staff are in mediations with the school regarding salaries and they are at an impasse, according to Dave Rowley, union co-president and music teacher.

"We are trying to stay away from raise percentages. We want our raises to be competitive with the region. We are very isolated, so we want to be able to recruit and keep the best possible teachers," he said.

Rowley and the students walked out from 10:50 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. He said the union and teachers had nothing to do with the walkout and it was completely student driven. The students even handed out fliers around school yesterday to get word out about the walkout.

"We are lucky because we have great relationships with our students. The older students, they know, and they can feel it," Rowley said.

A school board meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

