FERRY CO., Wash.-- Governor Jay Inslee went to Ferry County on Wednesday to take a first-hand look at the flooding situation at Kettle River.

Ferry County Commissioner, Nathan Davis met with Inslee and said that they discussed budget difficulties that the county had been facing after the flooding.

According to the county, the budget has also been hit hard by funding for roads and forest fires.

Davis said that after addressing the county's budget concerns, the Washington governor said that he will talk to the state about finding solutions.

Davis said that the county appreciates Governor Inslee's visit.

It's been a busy day in Ferry County, getting the latest on the response to the floods, and hearing about the Rail Trail. Heading to Wenatchee tonight to talk about keeping communities safe from wildfire. pic.twitter.com/HUO8dJLBc7 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 23, 2018

