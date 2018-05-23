FERRY CO., Wash. -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee will visit Ferry County on Wednesday to get a first-hand look at the flooding there. Earlier this month, Inslee declared a state of emergency in response to the extreme flood conditions in Okanogan, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties.

Inslee will meet with Ferry County Emergency Management for an update on the flood response.

As of Wednesday morning, the Kettle River in Ferry County was below flood stage. The river could rise near flood stage by the end of the week.

The Okanogan and Pend Oreille Rivers are experiencing minor flooding. They are also expected to rise due to warm temperatures.

