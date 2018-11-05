CURLEW, Washington – It is the worst flooding to hit parts of Ferry County in 70 years.

The Kettle River is rising faster and is higher than expected. Some people living near the river outside of Curlew have been told to be ready to evacuate if need be.

"It just keeps getting worse and worse,” Al Eveland said. “We never expected it to be this high.”

Eveland’s backyard that butts up against the Kettle River had become what felt like a small lake. His shop, filled with classic collector cars are inaccessible. Pumps were running to keep the water from rising in the basement of his home.

"If it comes up another foot, then we have water in the house and we can't stay in the house with water in it," he said.

There is no serious damage for now. The sights around his home, like that of a large and dead tree floating down the flooded river, are not reassuring.

To the north, Highway 21 was closed due to over half a foot of water over the road. Authorities filled sandbags for those who needed them and made contact with as many homeowners as possible.

"As the waters rise throughout the night and into tomorrow, we may not be able to access some of the areas that we are trying to get to today," Ferry County Sheriff Ray Maycumber said.

About 50 homes were under level two evacuation orders, meaning people there needed to have their things packed and be ready to go. Authorities pointed out that most folks are prepared and are able to watch the river rise slowly.

"There's a certain point where you say, 'Hey, that's it.' You lose it," Eveland said.

Eveland hopes it does not come down to that. He wants to stay put.

"It's devastating to me. I've lived here for the last 45 years. This is God's country to me. And I love it. I just hate to see this happening," he said.

There are no mandatory evacuations as of Thursday. The sheriff's office is not sure if they will set up an evacuation shelter if it comes down to that. It will depend on how many people decide to leave their homes. Most folks are prepared to tough it out. If you need sandbags, they are available at the fire station in Curlew.

On Thursday evening, Highway 395 at Barstow is down to one lane traffic at due to water damage. Road crews were working on the road in the area.

