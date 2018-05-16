FERRY COUNTY, Wash. – It was just over a year ago that roads in Ferry County were damaged by water, landslides and mudslides.

Some roads were washed out and some of them still have not been fixed because the county does not have the money. Budgets are tight and federal funds are taking longer to get here than some would like.

As this is going on, there is also flooding in Ferry County. Now, road crews hope they will not have twice as much work to do. It has been a long year for Ron Charlton's guys. Charlton is the Director of the Ferry County Public Works Department.

"We're working uphill all the time," he said. "They're getting a lot of overtime."

In 2017, high water, moisture and landslides lead to damaged roads across Ferry County. More than half of those damaged roads still have not been repaired.

"It's hard for us, because we're such a small county with not a lot of funds," Charlton said.

The county has worked with FEMA and the Federal Highway Administration to help get funding for these projects. The federal partners have been good to work with, Charlton said, but it is taking time.

Recently, some highways in the county were closed for days due to recent floodwaters. It is not clear what damage, if any, has hit these roads. All that moisture creates plenty of concern.

What was an already full plate for Ferry County Road crews could potentially become even heartier.

"It's been hard on them because they want to fix the roads and they can't. It bothers them," he said.

Charlton said it will be at least a year if not longer before some of these roads are repaired.

