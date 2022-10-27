Ferry County crash blocks SR 395, seriously injures two drivers

Washington State Patrol said drugs or alcohol may have been involved in the crash near Barstow. One driver has been arrested for vehicular assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — A serious crash blocked traffic on SR 395 in Ferry County on Thursday morning. The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, just south of the Barstow Bridge, which is north of Kettle Falls.

Washington State Patrol said both drivers were taken to the hospital with significant injuries. An earlier Tweet indicated that Life Flight had been called in.

WSP has not shared details about what caused the crash but said drugs or alcohol may have been involved. One driver was arrested for vehicular assault.

This is a developing story. KREM 2 News will update the article when more information is available.