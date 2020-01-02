SPOKANE, Wash. — On Friday, the Ferris High School community will honor the life of a graduate who was killed in a car crash last week.

Kellen Erickson died Jan. 23 after his car crashed into a tree near the intersection of South Freya and South Baltimore Road.

At Ferris’ basketball game against Lewis and Clark High School, there will be a moment of silence before the game and students will be wearing shirts to honor Erickson.

Erickson played basketball for the Saxons. The late student was also on the soccer team and was well-known at school. Counselors were on hand at the school the day after his death.

Flowers were placed at the site of the crash where Erickson died.

