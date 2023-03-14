All female flight crew pilots Spokane Air Support Unit in historic flight

The crew was made up of civilian pilot Megan Fine, alongside tactical flight officers (TFO) Makalia McKitrick and Krystal Bitzer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first all-woman law enforcement flight crew in Washington took to the skies in honor of International Women's day.

On March 8, the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit had the all-woman crew fly over Spokane County, assisting ground patrol units. The crew was made up of civilian pilot Megan Fine, alongside tactical flight officers (TFO) Makalia McKitrick and Krystal Bitzer.

During the flight, the unit helped patrols on the ground with calls of a missing child, a carjacking, an assault and other incidents in the area.

"We congratulate and thank Civilian Pilot Fine, TFO McKitrick, and TFO Bitzer for their dedication and professionalism and for representing Spokane County on this historic flight," said the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) in a press release.

The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit is made up of volunteer pilots, tactical flight officers from local law enforcement, helicopter rescue medics and certified EMTs with Spokane Valley Fire Department.

