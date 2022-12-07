FedEx prepares for holiday deliveries

The last days to ship out packages are Dec. 14 and Dec. 20.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The holiday season is in full swing and FedEx is preparing to mail and deliver many holiday packages to people around the country.

The delivery company is not only asking gift-givers to drop off their packages by a specific date but to be vigilant in receiving holiday packages too.

FedEx Christmas Deadlines:

Last day to ship FedEx Ground is Dec. 14th

Last day to ship FedEx Express Saver is Dec. 20th

FedEx is ensuring customers the safe and secure delivery of every package. But with the rise of e-commerce, the company will also provide picture proof of delivery to ensure the package has been delivered.

FedEx hopes this will provide customers with certainty and peace of mind when they receive a visual confirmation of their holiday shipment arrival.

“We’re all in for the holidays,” said Brie Carere chief customer officer at FedEx Corporation. “We’ve been working with our customers throughout the year to plan for this peak, and we’ve set our bar even higher with an unmatched network and committed team ready to deliver an outstanding experience.”

FedEx says they're committed to delivering in Spokane. The company employs more than 5,700 team members operating out of 138 facilities in Washington with 650 employees across 10 facilities in Spokane.

