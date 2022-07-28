LIVE: Officials give an update after ferry damaged during 'hard landing' in West Seattle

SEATTLE — The Cathlamet ferry had a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy dock Thursday morning causing significant damage, according to Washington State Ferries (WSF).
The ferry collided with an offshore dolphin, which is a terminal structure that helps guide a boat, at the Fauntleroy dock.
WSF first tweeted about the collision just after 8:30 a.m. and said no injuries were reported.
The Fauntleroy service has been suspended while WSF assesses the damage.
WSF said in its travel bulletin that the number one vessel is still in service between Vashon and Southworth terminals, but customers may "experience some delays." Alternate routes will be also available at Point Defiance/Tahlequah and Seattle/Bremerton.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
