LIVE: Officials give an update after ferry damaged during 'hard landing' in West Seattle

Washington State Ferries said no injuries have been reported at this time.

SEATTLE — The Cathlamet ferry had a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy dock Thursday morning causing significant damage, according to Washington State Ferries (WSF).

The ferry collided with an offshore dolphin, which is a terminal structure that helps guide a boat, at the Fauntleroy dock.

WSF first tweeted about the collision just after 8:30 a.m. and said no injuries were reported.

#HappeningNow: #Cathlamet hard landing at #Fauntleroy causing significant damage to the vessel and an offshore dolphin at the terminal. No injuries to report at this time. Fauntleroy service suspended until further notice while assessment is done. — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) July 28, 2022

The Fauntleroy service has been suspended while WSF assesses the damage.

WSF said in its travel bulletin that the number one vessel is still in service between Vashon and Southworth terminals, but customers may "experience some delays." Alternate routes will be also available at Point Defiance/Tahlequah and Seattle/Bremerton.

To clarify, when we say #Cathlamet hit a dolphin at #Fauntleroy terminal, we don't mean it hit an animal. A dolphin is part of the terminal that helps guide a boat in. Still working on getting info. Issaquah is providing service between #Vashon & #Southworth. pic.twitter.com/yRuv15q2aC — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) July 28, 2022

