'There is collateral damage': A father makes an emotional plea after son killed during pot shop robbery

In the wake of violent armed robberies, there is new pressure on lawmakers to better protect Washington’s cannabis shops, many who are forced to do business in cash.

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — In the wake of violent armed robberies, there is new pressure on lawmakers to better protect Washington’s cannabis shops.

The SAFE Banking Act would help take cash out of the equation for legal cannabis businesses.

Dennis Brown is in favor of cannabis banking reform. Brown’s 29-year-old son, Jordan, was killed on March 19, during an armed robbery at his workplace, World of Weed in Tacoma.

On Wednesday, Brown reminisced about the football and basketball games that they use to attend.

“All those things that fathers and sons do together is gone. They were taken away from me,” said Brown.

He added that it has been especially difficult for Jordan’s sister.



"They lost their mother when they were young, 11 and 9. They would cling to each other,” said Brown.



Their mother died of cancer. Now the family is dealing with another tragedy, one Brown says could have been prevented.



"Just by having something in place where they can use credit cards, with the SAFE Banking Act, this would have never happened,” said Brown.



He is taking part in new ads calling on lawmakers to pass the SAFE Banking Act. It was the focus during a Capitol Hill briefing today.



"We have a conflict of state law versus federal law,” said Rep. Ed Perlmutter. “The federal government needs to catch up and provide some definite banking controls in this area.”



Federal drug laws prohibit national banks from getting involved with cannabis stores. As a result, most legal cannabis businesses are cash only. Chandra Brady with the state's Liquor and Cannabis Board says that makes the businesses a target for crime.

"There are other instances of clerks being shot and beaten while on the job,” Brady said.



As for Jordan, who lost his life on the job, his father says he thinks about him every day.