Father and daughter killed in North Spokane house fire identified

Their cause of death is listed as smoke inhalation and burns. The medical examiner ruled their death as accidental.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified two of the three family members who died in a house fire in North Spokane.

David Hoffman, 44, and Skye Hoffman, 17, died in the fire on East Nebraska Avenue on Aug. 22, according to the medical examiner. Their cause of death is listed as smoke inhalation and burns. The medical examiner ruled their death as accidental. A woman also died in the fire but she has not been identified. Fire officials said the victims were a mother, father and daughter.

David and Skye were found inside the home. The mother was found critically burned in the front yard. The other woman who was injured with severe burns was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. According to Spokane Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer, the house was destroyed and one side of another house was damaged. Multiple vehicles were also destroyed in the fire.