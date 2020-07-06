SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Cpl. Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a fatal car accident in Spokane Valley.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Park and Sprague.

The suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed in a silver Chevy Malibu, fleeing the police when they ran a red light and crashed into a Toyota Prius. The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Both drivers were adults, but no identifications have been released at this time.

The Sheriff's office has not announced any pending charges against the suspect.

KREM will update this article as more information becomes available.