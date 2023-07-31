Teenager killed in crash in Clearwater County

A 16-year-old driver overcorrected and came to a stop in the road, ejecting a 17-year-old passenger from the car.

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho — A fatal crash in Clearwater County killed one teenager and injured another.

According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), a white Nissan Frontier was traveling westbound on Cavendish Highway when it went off the right-hand shoulder. The 16-year-old driver overcorrected and came to a stop in the road, ejecting the 17-year-old passenger from the car.

The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was sent to the hospital. According to ISP, the driver was wearing their seatbelt, while the passenger was not.

Traffic during the time of the crash was blocked for approximately five hours. The families of the driver and passenger were notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

