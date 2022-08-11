Deadly crash blocks 395 south of Chewelah

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on highway 395 in Stevens County on Tuesday morning.
The crash involved two vehicles about nine miles south of Chewelah.
WSP said one person died in the crash and two others were taken to the hospital. It is not clear how bad their injuries are. WSP previously reported that lifeflight was en route
Troopers report the highway is completely blocked in both directions near Route Rd. A detour has been set up on SR 292 at Loon Lake and SR 231.
It is not clear how long the road will be blocked but the Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect significant delays.
Photos from the scene show icy conditions on 395 at the time of the crash but it is not clear if it is weather related.
This is a developing story. KREM 2 will update the article with more information as it becomes available.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.