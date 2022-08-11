Deadly crash blocks 395 south of Chewelah

One person is dead and two others hurt after a crash on 395. The highway is currently blocked south of Chewelah.

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on highway 395 in Stevens County on Tuesday morning.

The crash involved two vehicles about nine miles south of Chewelah.

WSP said one person died in the crash and two others were taken to the hospital. It is not clear how bad their injuries are. WSP previously reported that lifeflight was en route

Troopers report the highway is completely blocked in both directions near Route Rd. A detour has been set up on SR 292 at Loon Lake and SR 231.

It is not clear how long the road will be blocked but the Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect significant delays.

Photos from the scene show icy conditions on 395 at the time of the crash but it is not clear if it is weather related.

Traffic Alert: 🚨 SR 395 near Jumpoff Rd MP 198. Collision is blocking both lanes. Unfortunately this is a fatal collision. Hearts go out to all affected. Unknown ETA for opening. Detour in place. Updates to follow. RS pic.twitter.com/FYibkAxppc — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) November 8, 2022

This is a developing story. KREM 2 will update the article with more information as it becomes available.

