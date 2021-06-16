Fatal collision on SR 2 North of Spokane, DUI suspected

WSP said the driver that caused the crash is in custody for vehicular assault.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Troopers are investigating a serious two-car crash four miles North of Spokane Wednesday afternoon.

State Route Two at Lane Park is currently closed. Washington State Patrol warns drivers to use alternate routes.

In a tweet from WSP Trooper J. Sevigney, reckless driving and DUI are the primary cause of the crash.

Here is the tweet fr9om Trooper J. Sevigney.

There is currently no information on the injuries those involved have sustained.

This is a developing investigation and we will provide more information when we receive updates.