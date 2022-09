According to WSP, the crash is blocking the eastbound lane along I-90

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Grant County.

According to WSP, the crash happened Saturday evening on I-90 near mile post 190. Occurring one mile west of the Adams County line and eleven miles east of Moses Lake.

Officials say a stretch I-90 will be closed until further notice and traffic's being diverted off exit 183 to South Frontage Road.