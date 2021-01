One person is dead after a collision 13 miles east of Ritzville, according to Washington State Patrol.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person is dead after a collision 13 miles east of Ritzville, according to Washington State Patrol.

The driver of one vehicle was ejected from their car on I-90 east of Tokio in Adams County at milepost 232, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Frank Sweet. That driver died on the scene.

The call came in around 7 a.m. this morning.