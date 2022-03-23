x
Tulip farm workers go on strike one week before popular Mount Vernon festival

Washington Bulb Company workers are demanding higher wages along with improved health and safety protocols.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some Skagit County tulip farm workers went on strike Tuesday to demand better working conditions. The strike comes about a week before thousands of tourists are expected to visit Skagit Valley for the annual tulip festival.

At least 70 Washington Bulb Company workers were planning to picket Wednesday morning at Roozengaarde.

Workers walked out over issues with wages and demanded better health and safety protocols. Employees said they often work in harsh winter conditions with exposure to pesticides.

On Tuesday, workers approached the farmworker union Familias Unidas por la Justicia for help. 

Organizers posted a video on the union's Facebook page about the strike, using the timing of the popular annual festival to draw more attention to their cause.

"This is a very lucrative and very prestigious event that happens here," said Edgar Franks, with the independent union of farmworkers. "However, one of the things that many people don't talk about is the labor conditions of the workers that make [the festival] possible and what they go through."

In the video, Franks said the goal of the protest is to come to a resolution quickly.

On Wednesday morning, Roozengaarde owner Brent Roozen told KING 5 he had no comment at this time, but said, “the tulips will still be blooming, and the festival won't be impacted.”

