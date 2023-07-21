Hundreds of fans arrive at Lumen Field before Taylor Swift merch trucks open

Fans waited in line for hours outside Lumen Field to buy Taylor Swift merchandise ahead of the concerts.

SEATTLE — Fans clamoring to get their hands on exclusive Taylor Swift merchandise arrived as early as 3 a.m. outside Lumen Field on Friday, hours before the merch trucks opened.

Jenisha Green and Makenzie Bell were the first to arrive Friday morning, coming up from Olympia. Bell said they had their eyes on a blue Taylor Swift crewneck, which you can only get at the merch truck. Other Taylor Swift merchandise can also be purchased online.

“They have a limited stock for each stop, so had to get here early to ensure we get it,” Bell said.

Lumen Field did not allow fans to line up before 8 a.m. on Friday, which was two hours before the trucks were expected to open. However, fans started lining up across the street from the stadium to have quick access to the actual line once it opened.

Hundreds of people arrived before the trucks opened. Fans brought lawn chairs and snacks to ride out the wait. Some offered friendship bracelets, which are a concert staple, to security guards who were on hand to make sure the event went smoothly.

“It’s a fun experience to have,” Green said. “Just to see how many people admire Taylor Swift. It’s amazing to see how impactful she is to everyone and it’s just a great experience to be here.”

Early Merch Day is open to all fans, with or without tickets to the concert. The truck will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, merchandise sales will start at noon.

There are two Taylor Swift merch trucks set up outside the northwest and south gates of Lumen Field.