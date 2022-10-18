Family searching for missing Port Angeles woman last seen in Santa Monica

Jackie Cary, 33, traveled to California with a man she's known for years. The man returned without Cary and her family has not been able to contact her.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Jackie Cary of Port Angeles has been missing since last month. Her family said she traveled to California with a man she knows. The man returned, but Cary did not.

Cary has spent her entire life in Port Angeles. Her sisters said they haven't heard from her, and she hasn't posted on social media. Cary’s last known location was the Santa Monica Pier in California.

"For her to just go completely silent and in the dark is just out of character for her, and that's the concerning part," said Cary's sister Vernae Perkins.

Cary’s sisters, Perkins and Vicki Newman, said they filed a missing person's report with the Clallam County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office did not return KING 5's request for information about the investigation Monday.

The sisters said 33-year-old Cary traveled to California with a man she's known for years. They said the man left Cary in California after an altercation.

"An argument took place, he left, and he came back to get her, but she wasn't there and said she wasn't going with him, and so he left her there," said Newman.

Cary has struggled with addiction. Newman and Perkins said the Port Angeles community has looked out for her. They're now worried about her safety.

"It's our sister. It's my other half,” said Newman, who is Cary's twin. “I'm not going to ever stop until we find answers because she's part of who I am.”

They hope someone's seen Cary or has information that can help the family find her. They started a Facebook group and ask anyone with information to contact the Clallam County Sheriff's Office at 360-417-2262.