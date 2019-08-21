SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane police officer who shot and killed a 35-year-old man in January will not face charges, County Prosecutor Larry Haskell said on Tuesday.

Haskell said Officer Brandon Rankin was "justified" in his use of lethal force.

Spokane police responded to call on Jan. 7 about a man shooting at people inside a residence on W. Montgomery Ave. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old David M. Novak.

Authorities said the 911 caller said Novak appeared to be drunk when he walked over to three men in front of a residence. During the conversation, the complainant said Novak started using racial slurs toward the three men and stated multiple times he was a member of the “KKK,” according to authorities.

Novak then grabbed one of the three men and attempted to hit him, police said. The man broke free and told Novak to leave the property, authorities said.

Police say Novak walked back to his house, threatening to shoot and kill the men while he did. The men called 911 shortly after the encounter.

According to police, a responding officer told dispatch they had heard a gunshot and moments later a confrontation led to Novak being shot by Rankin. While Novak did retreat into his house after being shot, he was found lying inside and was pronounced dead on scene.

While it was initially believed that Novak was armed and had fired shots during or before the confrontation, Spokane Police said on Jan. 8 that no gun was recovered from the crime scene. Instead, officers found a bat.

