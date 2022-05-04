Windstorm strikes Deer Park family for the second time in two years

Nikki Martin is no stranger to damaging wind storms. In the January 2021 wind storm, a tree fell on her truck. Monday, that same tree fell and totaled three cars.

DEER PARK, Wash. — The January 2021 wind storm gave Deer Park resident Nikki Martin nightmares. The storm caused a tree in her front yard to fall on a truck in her driveway. Martin and her husband called their landlord to remove the tree and others on the property, but they were told the tree was fine and didn't need to be removed.

Monday, that same tree continued to be a problem as it split in half and damaged three cars in Martin's driveway.

Martin was in her home when the tree fell. She said she heard three loud bangs. When she walked out of her house to assess the damages, she was shocked.

“The fact that this happened twice to us is crazy, but the fact that it was the same exact tree, it's very frustrating," Martin said. "We did everything we could. We asked to have it removed, we offered to remove it ourselves after the last storm. We said 'it's clearly a problem, can we get it out of here?' And it happens again. What are we supposed to do? We did everything we could and now we're left with the mess."

With all three vehicles damaged, Martin can't get to work in downtown Spokane. She said she took Tuesday off and likely will again Wednesday while trying to figure out how to clean up the mess. But, with a family of five and finances already being stretched, she said this situation will take a toll.

“I need to get to work some time this week," Martin said. "I don’t want to miss work all week, because that means money’s missing. I’m pretty dedicated to my job, I like doing my job and so it’s a lot of figuring out what next because right now I don’t know.”

Martin said she will need to buy a new car, but the timing isn't great. She said she doesn't think her insurance will cover the damages.

None of Martin's neighbors reported damages, but Martin said trees in her neighborhood bend significantly during high winds.