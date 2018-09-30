SPOKANE, Wash. — Illuminating Courage Memorial honored Washington's and North Idaho's fallen heroes from post 9/11 to today at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Sunday morning by reading their names.

The ceremony took place at the Illuminating Courage Memorial on the south side of the arena at 10:30 a.m. KREM 2's Laura Papetti read some of the names on Sunday.

The memorial honored service members who died post 9/11 in the line of duty protecting our flag and the freedoms it represents.

Over 100 friends and family members gathered for the ceremony.

Over 100 friends and family members gathered for the reading of the names on the Illuminating Courage Memorial at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/D1CKlK8NPf — Shayna Waltower (@KREMShaynaW) September 30, 2018

