OKANOGAN, Wash. — The body of Assistant Fire Chief Christian Johnson, who died after sustaining injuries during the Spring Coulee Fire, was returned home over the weekend.

Johnson’s body was escorted home by first responders in a procession spanning from Bothell to Okanogan, Washington.

Fire personnel with Johnson's home department of Okanogan Fire District 3, Eastside Fire & Rescue, Snoqualmie Fire Department, Bothell Fire Department and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife were among the agencies that honored the fallen firefighter on Saturday.

"Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters in Eastern Washington, it was a privilege to help pay tribute to Chief Johnson," Bothell Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Johnson suffered second and third-degree burns to more than 60% of his body while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire south of Okanogan in September.

Johnson was in a truck with another firefighter when flames overtook them. The other firefighter outran the fire, but came back, treated Johnson and called for help.

Watch the procession for Johnson make its way into Okanogan

The fire started on Sept. 1 near B&O Road North between Fletcher Loop and Spring Coulee roads. It spread to the north and burned about 150 acres before being contained a short time later.

Johnson was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died surrounded by his wife Pam, family and friends.

RELATED: 'Christian is a hero': Okanogan firefighter dies after suffering burns to more than half of his body

A memorial service for Johnson is set for Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Okanogan County Fairground Agri-Plex. A time has not yet been announced.

Christian served as a sergeant in the Army and was deployed with the Washington State National Guard from November 2003 to May 2005 in Baghdad. He retired after 22 years of service and has volunteered for the Okanogan Fire Department for 20 years.

A GoFundMe to support Johnson called him a “selfless man, who is always willing to help those in need, and never asks for anything in return.”

RELATED: 'He is a fighter:' Family, doctors remain positive as burned Okanogan firefighter recovers