COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Innovation Collective in Coeur d’Alene is home to a little-known secret with many people on its waiting list.

It is a one-of-a-kind place in the city, a classic speakeasy hidden behind a wall of knowledge – quite literally, as the wall is a bookcase.

Nick Smoot, the founder and CEO of the Innovation Collective, said it's the first of many to come as the Innovation Collective continues to expand across the United States.

Beneath a bustling den of entrepreneurs is the exclusive club decorated with the faces of history's innovators.

Smoot calls it “The Lair."

It has this kind of speakeasy feel, tufted leather couches and dark walls, barn wood tables and a cigar room, he said.

It is a place for any of its 150 members to bring friends, dates or business deals, but many don't even know it's there.

Smoot said it started after an impressionable visit to California.

“Ever since I walked into Soho House in Los Angeles,” Smoot said. “I learned that it was just this creative community of people who pay memberships and it gives them access to the space and they have a bar there and food, and it brought out a different individual from the community."

His “Lair" has a bit more of a small-town feel.

“Kind of a modernized country club that has a focus on innovation and creativity,” he said.

Members store their own liquor there and have access to the club 24/7.

“We have a liquor locker room and then you have the main area which has two long, 11 foot long barn wood tables from 1868,” Smoot said. “Definitely a little bit of a secret and some thing fun for people in town.

The Innovation Collective currently has nine communities across the country, with one outside of the U.S.

Currently, there are five buildings in the works and each place will have a "Lair" just like the one in Coeur d’Alene.