Everett police responding to 'significant incident'

Police responded to the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue on Friday afternoon.

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police tweeted Friday afternoon that it was responding to a “significant incident” in the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue.

A police pursuit ended in a crash after an incident at the Starbucks on 10th Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

Everett Community College officials confirmed they went on lockdown after a shooting at a nearby Starbucks. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The intersection of 35th Avenue and Rucker Street is also closed in relation to the Broadway incident, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

The incident on Broadway Avenue will be investigated by the Snohomish County Multi Agency Response Team, according to Everett police.

The Washington State University Everett campus closed out of an abundance of caution Friday afternoon, the university tweeted. Everyone was asked to leave the building at 915 N Broadway, but the university said there was no immediate threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.