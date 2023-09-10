EV battery plant opens in Moses Lake

The plant uses what the company calls breakthrough technology that will lower the cost of production for EV batteries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new silicon battery materials plant opened Monday in Moses Lake. The plant uses what the company calls breakthrough technology that will lower the cost of production for EV batteries.

"Everything from consumer electronics like your earbuds to cellphones to EVs. We even have people looking at doing airplanes from these kinds of batteries," said Eric Robinson, the Chief Operating Officer, of Group14 Technologies.

The technology gives the batteries more capacity and faster charging, which allows the work in Moses Lake could revolutionize the future of electric vehicles.

The facility will help employ 200 people when it fully opens next year.

