Spokane County agrees to pay $1 million to family of man shot and killed by deputy

Spokane County commissioners agreed to a $1 million settlement with the family of Ethan Murray, a mentally ill man, who was shot and killed by a deputy in 2019.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — Spokane County has agreed to a $1 million settlement to the family of a man with mental illness, who was shot and killed by a Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy in 2019, while he was unarmed. County Commissioners unanimously approved the settlement on Tuesday during their meeting.

The family of Ethan Murray, 25, said he struggled with mental illness. Deputies were called to the Mirabeau Apartments in Spokane Valley in May 2019 after reports Ethan was running around the complex without a shirt and behaving strangely.

Investigators said he was threatening deputies, claiming to have something in his pocket and ignoring commands. Deputy Joseph Wallace chased Murray outside the complex while yelling commands and identifying himself as a deputy, according to the prosecutor’s office. Eventually, the prosecutor’s office claimed Murray took a defensive stance and raised his arms as if he would punch Wallace.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the deputy claimed Murray pulled what he believed to be a knife out of his pants pocket. Believing Murray meant to stab him, Wallace pointed his pistol and shot Murray several times, the prosecutor’s office said.

Investigators never found a weapon on Murray but determined the object he pulled from his pocket was a pair of black sunglasses.

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office determined that Wallace was justified in his use of lethal force because he had a reasonable belief that Murray was armed with a deadly weapon and posed a threat to him.

The family of Murray filed a Civil Right lawsuit against Spokane County and Deputy Wallace in July 2021. The $1 million settlement will bring an end to the lawsuit.

Since his death, Ethan’s mother has launched the Ethan Murray Fund which says it offers financial support for mental health, homeless and addiction services.