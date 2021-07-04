Eric Church announces return to Spokane Arena in 2022

Tickets will go on sale on May 7, 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eric Church is coming back to Spokane in about a year.

The 2020 Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year will have a concert at the Spokane Arena on April 16, 2022. The tour is aptly named The Gather Again Tour as audiences come back for live music. The tour will kick off this fall. The concert in Spokane will towards the end of the tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. on the website for the Spokane Arena. They will also be available on Church's website.

The tour will visit 54 other cities as well. It will end at Madison Square Garden in 2022.

Church's last visit to Spokane was in 2017 when he also performed at the Spokane Arena.