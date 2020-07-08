'There is love for them': 'End of Watch' tour to honor fallen officers ends in Spokane

Riders who joined the "End of Watch" tour started their journey in June, visiting 93 agencies across the country.

"It's good to be back home, but it's bitter sweet." Jagrut Shah, chairman of "Beyond the Call of Duty" said about the 18,900 mile trip.

A group started with seven riders, then grew to about 60 as they traveled from Spokane to as far as Maine and back.

"We wanted to show departments, they are not along in the loss of an officer," Shah said. "The families--being able to see the children, the wives, and husbands to talk one more time to their loved one--that was just a humbling, humbling experience."

Spokane Police escorted Shah and his fellow riders into Lone Wolf Harley Davidson Thursday.

He thanked the officers for their service and prayed for their protection.

"I wanted to let our officers know, they are also not forgotten," Shah said. "There is love for them."

"We are fortunate here that we have not lost an officer here in Spokane city and county last year. So hearing his stories across the country and reaching out to agencies who have lost officers--he's truly emotionally connected to this and it touches all of us," Spokane Police Officer John O'Brien said.

Throughout the "End of Watch" tour, each department the group visited added a badge to the banners brought on the tour. Police and sheriff's deputies also added last notes of love and we miss you's for the officers they lost.