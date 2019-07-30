STATELINE, Wash. — A car was found submerged in the Spokane River near Stateline on Tuesday morning.

The car was found on the Washington side of the river near East Appleway Avenue.

KREM photojournalist Nathan Brand, who is at the scene, says a person got out of their car in a dirt lot before the empty car rolled into the river. The person then called emergency services just before 3 a.m.

Both the City of Spokane and Spokane Valley Fire Departments responded to the call.

Brand said a dive team member from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the car is empty. The sheriff’s office is waiting until daylight to pull the car of the water.