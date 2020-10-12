Elderly Spokane Valley woman killed in early morning fire

Crews on scene said a passerby tried to go into the home to help but couldn’t due to the smoke and flames.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An elderly woman was killed in an early morning fire in Spokane Valley Thursday, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Fire crew were called to the fire near the intersection of Dishman Mica and South Nina Circle at 5:43 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release. A passerby saw flames coming from a single wide mobile home and called 911, Fire Captain George Hedebeck said in the release.

Fire crews arrived within five minutes of the call and the fire was quickly declared a working fire, which brings additional resources to the scene, Hedebeck said. The Spokane Fire Department and Spokane County Fire District 8 responded to help, according to Hedebeck.

As of 9:15 a.m. Thursday, investigators were on scene waiting for forensics to go into the home.

Crews on scene said the family of the woman who died have been notified. They said she was the only person who lived in the home. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will identify the victim when appropriate.

The home is a complete loss, according to crews on scene.