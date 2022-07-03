EB I-90 partially blocked near Liberty Lake due to crash involving semi

One lane of eastbound I-90 is back open near the Washington-Idaho state line on Monday morning after a crash involving several cars and a semi.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Eastbound lanes of I-90 near the Idaho Stateline, east of Liberty Lake, were closed Monday morning due to a crash involving a semi-truck and several cars. As of 7:40 a.m., one lane was back open.

Traffic on I-90 is backed up three miles all the way back to N Barker Rd in Greenacres.

Washington State Patrol reports the crash involves a vehicle that rolled over, landing on its top, and another vehicle that was pinned underneath a semi-truck. Troopers have not shared details about injuries but we are told life flight was called to the scene.

Troopers have set up a detour with drivers being routed off I-90 at the Liberty Lake/Harvard Rd. interchange to Appleway Ave. and back onto I-90 at the State Line interchange. The detour is also slow and drivers should expect significant delays.

I90 EB east of Liberty Lake will be closed for an extended period to allow crews to remove this passenger car and semi-truck from the scene. Detour is in place. pic.twitter.com/ZwDLDfHviG — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) March 7, 2022

Traffic is also slow in the westbound direction nearly to the Idaho Stateline.

Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center reports I-90 Closed EB at MP 298 due to multiple vehicle collision about 2 miles east of Liberty Lake beginning at 6:11 am on March 7, 2022 until further notice. Expect long delays, consider other routes.

A heads up to travelers that EB I-90 is fully blocked due to a collision near Starr Rd. just east of Liberty Lake. Expect significant delays this morning. Drivers encouraged to use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/3BYAaTPAJF — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 7, 2022

Washington State Patrol reports a multiple vehicle collision including one vehicle that rolled on its top and another vehicle pinned under a semi. Both eastbound lanes are shut down while fire and aid extricate the driver of the vehicle under the semi.

KREM 2 News has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates on Up with KREM on KREM 2 and CW 22.