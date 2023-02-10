Eastern Washington University fraternity punished for hazing

In Jan. 2023, the fraternity was sanctioned with the withdrawal of recognition of their Phi Delta chapter until the end of EWU's spring quarter of 2023.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University's Phi Delta Theta Fraternity is being punished for violating the schools student code of conduct with bully violations, alcohol and substance violations, hazing and more between Oct. 2022 and Nov. 2022.

The chapter is required to complete multiple alcohol and drug training programs, complete a new pledge member program, complete one year of disciplinary probation and complete one year of social probation prohibiting the chapter from hosting or participating in any activities where alcohol is present.

