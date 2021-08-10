Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19

She announced it in an early public statement on her public website on Oct. 8.

WASHINGTON, USA — Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, despite being fully vaccinated against the virus.

"Yesterday, despite being fully vaccinated, I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild and I am quarantining at home and following CDC and local health guidelines," Rodgers said in her statement.

Rodgers said her offices would continue working, and she advises the public to get vaccinated.