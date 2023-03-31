East Valley School District closes all schools Friday, investigating social media threats

East Valley School District canceled all schools on March 31 after learning of threats made against High School students.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — School is canceled on Friday, March 31 across all East Valley School District (EVSD) campuses while the district investigates threats made on social media.

The district said the threats were made against East Valley High School students. In a letter to parents, EVSD said law enforcement is involved and conducting its own investigation.

The district said it was not able to provide additional information at this time.

EVSD said the closure of all campuses was to "ensure the safety and security of our students and staff."

All school-related activities scheduled for March 31 have also been canceled.

The district has spring break next week, meaning students will not return to class until April 10.

Here is the full message from the district regarding the threat and decision to cancel school:

I am deeply saddened to share that tonight we have learned of some social media threats made against East Valley High School students. Thus, we have made the decision to cancel all schools (district-wide) tomorrow, Friday March 31st. Law enforcement is involved in this matter and they are conducting their own investigation on this matter as well. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time; however, we will provide an update when we are able to do so.

Again, all EVSD schools have been cancelled on March 31st to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff. Additionally, all school related activities are also cancelled.

