Two East Valley Middle School students arrested for disruptive behavior

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) arrested two East Valley Middle School students for "disruptive behavior" on a school bus.

At about 7:40 a.m., SVPD responded to the report on a school bus after it was reported that a group of several 7th and 8th grade students were extremely unruly, according to officers.

As a safety precaution the bus driver had to pull over near the 12800 block of E. Mansfield. East Valley School District staff and administrators, along with Spokane Valley Deputies, responded to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

The situation was controlled, except for one student who refused to go to school on the bus. A ride was provided to the student, and the bus safely took the rest of the students to school.

The situation escalated again later on at school when two of the students continued being unruly. No students or staff were injured during the incident.

Deputies charged a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy for willfully disobeying school administrative staff and disrupting the school functions.