2.7 magnitude earthquake reported north of Fairchild Air Force Base

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Fairchild Air Force Base Tuesday morning.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN), the earthquake occurred at 10:25 a.m. 13 miles west of Spokane and 62 miles south of Colville.

PNSN also reported the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.16 kilometers, which is approximately 4.37 miles deep within the Earth.

