WATCH LIVE: Search for missing toddler in Eagle resumes Friday with 'emphasis' on searching nearby homes

Rory Pope was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the Legacy Subdivision.

EAGLE, Idaho — The search for a 2-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday in an Eagle neighborhood resumed for a third day on Friday.

Ada County Sheriff officials tweeted on Friday morning that Eagle Police were continuing the search "with an emphasis" on searching the exterior and interior of dozens of homes near the residence on North Arena Avenue in the Legacy Subdivision.

They said detectives and officers interviewed residents and searched the area the last two days, but Friday's voluntary house searches "are more intensive and thorough," involving teams of officers.

The search crews were focused around a home with a backyard adjacent to a large pond.

Today, ACSO will also drain the pond where they have been searching for Rory since Wednesday.

Eagle Police will update the media at 11:30 a.m. Friday. We will live stream the press conference in this article and on YouTube. Check back for updates.

The toddler disappeared at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday near West Nordic Drive and North Arena Avenue.

Dive teams spent Thursday scouring ponds while police and deputies re-searched the neighborhood where Rory Pope was last seen.The search was called off Thursday night as darkness fell.

Hundreds attended two vigils on Thursday night to extend wishes to the family.

The 11:30 a.m. media briefing will appear at the top of the page and in the below YouTube player shortly before its scheduled to begin.

Rory is white with curly blonde hair and was last seen wearing a lime green shirt.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the child just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said the photo was taken earlier that day.

Neighbors told KTVB that Rory was from out of state, and that his family was visiting his grandparents in Eagle when he went missing.

Detectives and officers have interviewed residents and searched the area where Rory Pope was last seen for the last two days, so today's voluntary house searches are more intensive and thorough physical search of the properties, with teams of officers. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) September 4, 2020

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that they would use "extensive sonar equipment" to search underwater in the ponds surrounding the neighborhood. Gene Ralston of Ralston Underwater Search and Recovery is volunteering his time and the sonar equipment to help, authorities said.

A dive team from Eagle Fire searched the water Wednesday, but found no sign of the missing child. There are about a dozen ponds or bodies of water in the immediate area.

Authorities used drones and search teams comprised of officers and neighbors to comb the area around Floating Feather and Linder roads on foot. Deputies also collected Ring doorbell video from residents in the area hoping to get an idea of which way Rory had gone.

The sheriff's office said in a Tweet Wednesday that search crews are fully staffed, and they are not asking for any more volunteers at this time.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, there is no evidence that Rory was abducted, and the case does not meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert.

There are no signs of foul play associated with the search for the missing 2-year-old boy in Eagle. Situation does not meet criteria or idea for an “Amber Alert.” Multiple searches are happening right now to find the boy. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) September 3, 2020