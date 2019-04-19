Businesses along the East Sprague corridor in Spokane aren't happy.

Many shop owners have expressed concerns about congestion on the street, and have witnessed dangerous driving practices, all of which they attribute to the location of bus stops.

Originally, Sprague had two lanes going each way. But, in order to make the corridor friendlier to business and less of a thoroughfare, the city reduced it to one lane each way. The rest of the space was taken up by turn lanes, widened sidewalks, and more space for on-street parking.

To allow for that parking, buses also stopped pulling to the side, and stations allowing for in-lane stops were constructed.

But now, business owners are saying those stops are causing new problems.

"I'm really afraid that somebody's going to get hurt," said Janet Taylor, who owns Blue Cat Vintage on Sprague and Napa.

The new stations are located on the far side of the intersection, meaning the buses stop after they pass the traffic light. Taylor says, that causes cars to back up in the middle of the intersection, and sometimes miss lights.

More concerning, she says that she frequently sees impatient drivers try to go around the bus by cutting into the turning lane.

"That is a safety concern," said Taylor. "I've been in that lane myself when somebody did pass, and I was like: what am I going to do?"

She and other business owners want the stops moved, either farther down the street, or to the near side of the intersection. The East Spokane Business Association took out multiple full-page ads in the Spokesman-Review calling for the STA to change the bus stops.

But STA says the proposed alternatives would only cause more problems.

Pulling out of the lane of traffic would eliminate dozens of parking spots the businesses want.

Stopping before the light causes a danger to pedestrians.

"When you stop on the near side of the intersection, if a pedestrian crosses in front of the bus, if there were to be an impatient driver who went around it, there would be a blind spot for that pedestrian to walk out to in front of an oncoming car," said STA spokesman Brandon Rapez-Betty. "When it's on the far side of the intersection, the pedestrian walks to the rear of the bus and crosses through the crosswalk, which give plain visibility to the oncoming traffic."

STA argues the real problem is the traffic lights.

"Traffic queuing has more to do with traffic lights than it does with having to be behind the bus, which stops on average for about 13 seconds at these in-lane stops," said Rapez-Betty.

That's why at Thursday's meeting, the STA board voted to keep the stops where they are.

But, they also voted to explore a new technology, which would basically give buses the same power to change the lights that emergency vehicles have.

That means buses could turn the light red behind them temporarily, so antsy drivers don't try to sneak into the intersection or turn lane.

Taylor says, she's open to compromise, as long as it makes her intersection safer.

"We want to work with the STA and I'm sure that we can come to some type of compromise," she said.