Paper license plates are out the window in Washington

Bought a brand-new car? The Department of Licensing is going to start replacing temporary paper license plates with durable plates for the outside of your new car.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Licensing began issuing new temporary plates starting June 29 for newly purchased cars made with better materials.

These will last longer and will be easier to read. Being that temporary paper license plates were harder to see on back windshields, the DOL will no longer be issuing them.

The new state law that passed in 2022 states that all newly purchased vehicles, will be given durable plates, which will be printed on “durable, weather-resistant paper” to put on the front and back frames of their cars like standard plates. These plates will be made for all types of motor vehicles including motorcycles.

When your new car is purchased, there are two options to installing the temporary plates:

The first option is to have the auto dealer install the plates for you.

The second option is to install the plates yourself. To do this, there will be installation instructions that come with the plates. Please do not tape the temporary plates to your rear windows.

If you currently have temporary paper license plates, they are “good until the expiration date or Sept. 1, whichever comes first.”