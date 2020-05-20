SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Many consider Memorial Day the 'unofficial' start of the summer season and it looks like mother nature will be pitching in for a dry forecast through the weekend too.

Spokane saw eight days straight of rain (so far) which has lead to above-average totals for the month of May. Since May 12, trace amounts or more have been recorded at the Spokane International Airport. The heaviest of days were May 17 and 18 -- last Sunday and Monday.

But, the glimmer of hope going into the extended weekend is that dry skies are expected and so is some warmth. The Inland Northwest will see partly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday with gradually warming temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

Unfortunately, Memorial Day itself may include a few showers. It's still too far out to say with certainty, but a 30% chance of showers is in the forecast for Monday. This will likely appear as cloudy or overcast conditions that could bring some light rain at times. Best case scenario, those clouds will hang over mountains only and leave lowland elevations like Spokane and Coeur d'Alene with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

So far in the month of May, Spokane has seen 1.01 inches of rain which is a tenth of an inch above the average at this time. More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday with sprinkles and light showers expected to remain through Thursday and Friday. This will lead to even higher rain totals and possible eight to ten days straight of wet weather for Spokane.

With above-average precipitation over a shorter period of time, flood concerns are elevated this week. Many area rivers and streams have seen above-average levels. This puts homes nearby in danger, especially in areas under Flood Watches or Warnings.

As of Wednesday, much of the north Idaho panhandle and southeastern Washington was under a Flood Watch. Parts of the Okanogan River in Okanogan County also saw elevated flood danger with a Flood Warning in effect.

KREM 2 will continue to monitor these concerns in the coming days, but the break in wet weather that is expected into the weekend and next week should help lessen the ability of flooding to take place.