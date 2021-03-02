Dry Fly moves equipment to new Downtown Spokane location

Dry Fly leaders said they are moving five mixers and five fermenters.

SPOKANE, Wash — Dry Fly Distilling moved some of its equipment across town on Wednesday to its new building in Downtown Spokane.

The company announced in September 2020 that it was expanding operations into the former newspaper press building on the corner of North Monroe and Riverside in Downtown Spokane.

The space is 16,000 square feet and will a complete retail bottle shop, a full tasting room/restaurant, event space, conference room and office, according to a post on the Dry Fly Facebook page. The company has been posting updates on the renovation since the announcement.

Architect Paul Harrington of South Henry Studios is doing the renovations and it is expected to be complete in the spring of 2021.