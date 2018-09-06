PORTLAND, Ore. -- The temperatures have been heating up and that means we're getting closer to summer, as well as fire season.

Insitu, is a company that created the ScanEagle, an unmanned aerial vehicle. The ScanEagle is a drone that was one of the first of its kind to help in a large scale firefight in Oregon. Specifically, it flew over the Eagle Creek Fire. In total, the drone was in the air for 66 hours over the course of seven days, helping firefighters battle flames.

Justin Fluegel, a senior pilot for the company, said things are ramping up and staff are ready to respond if a fire breaks out.

The Eagle Creek Fire is the most recent large fire that burned in the Columbia River Gorge last summer. For many of people, watching the gorge catch fire was heart wrenching.

“You can still see the scars of the brown versus the green,” said Fluegel.

He distinctly remembers the moment he saw smoke. Soon after, his team got a call asking for help. Fluegel flies the ScanEagle.

“As you can see the wingspan is about nine feet,” he said.

It’s larger than the conventional, quad copter than can be bought at many stores. It’s highly customizable, and Fluegel says it’s a perfect tool to help fight fires.

“Seeing it [the gorge] on fire is just a tremendous thing and the thermal imagery especially you just see these vast areas that are just lit up with so much heat,” recalled Fluegel.

The front of the craft holds a camera. Fluegel said it can be swapped out with a multiple different sensors, It can do mapping and live streaming. In fact, Fluegel said the company is talking with the Japanese government to try to see if the Scan Eagle can fly over Fukashima to help detect radiation levels.

Looking at it, you’d think it looks like it was made for the military, and it was.

The Department of Defense and U.S. allies around the world use Insitu's ScanEagle. Company staff say at any given time, there are 20 ScanEagles in the air around the world flying. But in 2016, it was commercialized.

“We can go up for 12, 14, or more hours,” he said. According to Fluegel, the drone can stay up in the air for 20 or more hours. Over the Eagle Creek Fire, the Scan Eagle flew for 13 hours in one go.

It’s also modular. That means it can be unpacked and ready to go in five minutes or less.

“We can takeoff and land without a runway. We have a catapult launch system and a retrieval system that is similar to a sideways aircraft carrier, if you think about it catching a cable,” said Fluegel.

He said the ScanEagle can also safely fly at night, low to the ground, navigating in canyons, in smoke, and in up to 50 mile per hour winds.

“We have the ability to fly up to 50 nautical miles away from where we launch from,” Fluegel said.

It addition, it has a gas powered engine that is quiet, so it won’t disturb animals. Fluegel said the big wings help with lift, so it uses less fuel which means longer flight times.

“Our ability to see where the hotspots are and fly when no other aircraft can fly,” said Fluegel as he outlined the benefits of putting a ScanEagle up in the air.

“For example the first few days of Eagle Creek, it was huge amounts of smoke and no aircraft could get in the air. We could fly through that and we could see through that.”

Before drones, firefighters starting the day would rely on possibly outdated information that might be hours old. At best that could mean a less efficient firefight, and at worst death.

“One of the things that was really fascinating for the firefighters was to be able to see real-time data,” began Fluegel. “We're able to say hey there's something building behind you or here's the escape route.”

The idea of using drones to help fight fires is gaining momentum.

“It's growing really fast,” he said.

Fluegel and his coworkers are already gearing up for this season, and expecting to head out at any moment.

While Fluegel has also flown over fires and natural disasters in other areas, he's hopeful one doesn't strike too close to home again.

“It's a very strange feeling when [...] the people you're supporting are your coworkers, your families, your friends that are right here next to you,” he said.

Fluegel said he knows there's some pushback when people hear the word "drone."

But he emphasized that each pilot operating the drone is rated by the FAA and always has control.

If for some reason the link between the operator and the drone go out, it has a predetermined place to land.

We also spoke with someone at the Oregon Department of Forestry who said drones, especially ones with thermal imagery, can really help.

They say there's a push toward developing a drone program within ODF.

Staff with the company say they believe in the next two to three years, every big fire will have a drone like the ScanEagle flying over it because it’s a safer option.





