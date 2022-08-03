Rising gas prices are causing problems for rideshare drivers in Spokane

As gas prices continue to rise, workers who rely on driving as a source of income are feeling the pain at the pump.

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to AAA, as of March 8, Washington drivers are seeing a record high for the average price for a regular of gallon of gas. The average currently sits at $4.55.

Increasing gas prices are hurting workers who rely on driving to make a living.

Cody Slonim is a gig economy drivers feeling the pain at the pump.

Slonim has worked for Uber and Lyft for nearly 5 years. He said it originally started off as a side hustle to earn a little extra cash, but is now his full-time career.

He said rideshare driving and food delivery services isn't feasible for part-time work anymore.

"Especially now, you can’t really do it like that," driver Slonim said. "Because the gas is just outrageous. I can’t even imagine doing this as a side hustle.”

Slonim said on top of outrageous gas prices, March to June is one of the slower seasons of the year for rideshare drivers.

Slonim is from Post Falls, but he drives for Uber and Lyft in Spokane. He said in Idaho, there are too many drivers and not enough passengers.

Even with more possible riders, Slonim said gas is a contributing factor to whether or not he accepts a ride. He said gas was a reason to turn down a bigger ticket ride to Seattle.

"At this point, I would definitely not take a trip to Seattle," Slonim said. "It's not worth it because I know the gas prices in Seattle, there’s just no way. Even with a car like mine with a great fuel economy, the gas over there I know is going to be a buck more than what it is over here."

Slonim said he tries to make at least $600 a week through Uber and Lyft driving, especially because it's his main source of income and he has a family to support.