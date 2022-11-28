Driver in violent crash on Spokane's South Hill investigated for DUI

A Spokane police officer investigating the crash said in court documents that the driver may have been under the influence of cannabis.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating the driver who crashed his car, splitting it in two, for DUI involving cannabis, according to court documents.

The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by the South Hill Rosauer's. The car hit a sign and at the impact of the crash, the vehicle's front split off from the car.

A search warrant reveals new details about the moments leading up to the crash as well.

A Spokane police officer first spotted the white Acura along E. 29th Avenue. The car was speeding at 67 miles per hour in a 30-mph zone.

The officer turned on the lights on his patrol car and spotted the Acura as it approached the intersection of E 29th Ave and S Southeast Blvd. The officer said the Acura swerved to avoid another car that had turned eastbound onto 29th Avenue, then came back across the lanes and hit the sign pole, ripping the car in two.

The driver survived the crash and was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Another officer spoke with the driver at the hospital. The officer said he “didn’t really remember what happened and kept asking me questions,” per the search warrant.

The officer said he asked the driver about drinking and the man said he didn’t like alcohol.

When asked if he ingested marijuana or anything similar, the driver told police “I probably smoked some weed, that’s about it,” according to the search warrant. However, the driver also said he hadn’t smoked that day and may have last smoked the night before. The officer said the driver also claimed to smoke “a bowl a day.”

The officer noted that the driver was repetitive and forgetful, but it is not clear if it was related to head trauma from the crash, or something else.

Police asked for a blood sample to determine the blood alcohol level and quantity of any drugs that may have impaired his ability to drive.

In the search warrant, police state there is probable cause to charge the driver with attempting to elude a police vehicle and DUI. Charges, however, have not yet been filed.

