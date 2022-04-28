Driver killed on I-90 after heavy steel plate pierces windshield, causes crash

Troopers say a heavy steel plate broke through the windshield of a truck, hitting the driver who was killed. WSP is looking for witnesses and info about the plate.

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after a deadly crash earlier this month on I-90, east of Ritzville in Adams County.

The crash happened on Wednesday, April 13 at 3:17 p.m.

WSP said the driver was headed westbound on I-90 near milepost 229 in a black 2000 Ford pickup truck when a large piece of a heavy steel plate crashed through the front windshield of the truck, hitting the driver.

The truck then veered off the roadway to the left and went through the center median. WSP said the truck “vaulted off the median” heading down to Hills Road, at the freeway overpass. The driver, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSP is looking for anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that can help track down where the steel plate piece came from. Troopers are hoping to learn where the steel plate was made, where it was being shipped to, and where it was shipped from. A picture of the steel plate is below.